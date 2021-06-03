Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Justin A. Williams, 29, pleaded guilty in December to one count of receiving child pornography. He was sentenced on Thursday, June 3.

Williamson admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old girl in Washington state in December 2019.

At the time, he was already required to register as a sex offender because of his 2015 state conviction for first-degree child molestation in Scott County.

According to court records from that case, Williams sexually abused a six-year-old girl in 2014.

He was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections just months before committing the federal offense.

After serving 22.5 years for the federal offense, Williams will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

