Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.(Source: CBP/CNN)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than 160 undocumented immigrants into custody in two human smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas.

Customs and Border Protection said the first incident was just after midnight on Friday.

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer.

All were Mexican nationals and in the U.S. illegally.

Hours later, agents found more than 100 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer near an Interstate 35 checkpoint.

They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The drivers in both incidents are U.S. citizens who were taken into custody with the undocumented immigrants.

The Border Patrol said in a news release, “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
Charges filed in connection to armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.
Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
US to share vaccines globally as COVID threatens Olympics
The man admitted to using the internet to solicit sexually explicit material from a 14-year-old...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 22.5 years on child porn charges
Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau
Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau