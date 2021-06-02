What you need to know June 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 2.
Rain continues to fall this morning, mainly in our southern counties.
Light fog is also possible.
Scattered rain chances remain throughout the day.
This afternoon and early evening there could be a few strong to severe storms.
The risk remains low for parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. Some areas in Illinois and Missouri are also now included.
Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat, but hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Afternoon highs today will be a little warmer than Tuesday, many areas will at least reach the 70s.
Scattered storms will stick around early Thursday as a front passes through the Heartland.
Drier and warmer weather arrives Friday.
Highs will be in the 80s.
- A homicide investigation is is underway following an autopsy of a body found in Ste. Genevieve County.
- A federal judge has cut short the two-year supervised release of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.
- A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company is disrupting production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.
- Authorities in Los Angeles County California are investigating after an off duty fire fighter opened fire killing one of his coworkers and injuring another.
- Gov. JB Pritzker defended the $43.2 billion state budget bill passed by the General Assembly late Monday and early Tuesday amid complaints from Republicans that the spending plan was irresponsible.
- Many bed and breakfast hotels, including some in the Heartland, are starting to see an increase in travelers now that things are opening back up.
- Downtown Marion is looking more like an art gallery.
- As Americans emerge from pandemic isolation, the U.S. surgeon general said loneliness is another epidemic people must now address.
- Lumber prices are affecting home construction and now it’s taking a toll on construction of the new Cape Girardeau City Hall.
- The Biden administration on Tuesday formally ended a Trump-era immigration policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.
- Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.
- A Florida woman donated a kidney to her husband’s ex-wife after their wedding.
- Dozens of undelivered packages were found dumped in Randolph County on Memorial Day.
- A Texas father may or may not have admitted to having a favorite child with the graduation signs for his two sons on his front lawn.
