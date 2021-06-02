West Frankfort man charged with murder

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Michael Moore, a 44 years old West Frankfort man was charged with the murder of Robin Renee Williams on June 2.

Williams was reported missing in Sept. 2020.

Carbondale Officers found a body in an abandoned house in the 600 block of East Park Street.

Forensic experts confirmed the remains were Williams’s and she was murdered.

During the investigation, Carbondale Police detectives identified Moore as a suspect.

After Moore was charged, officers traveled to Florida. Moore was jailed there for a unrelated crime.

A Grand Jury charged Moore with First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

He remains in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

The Carbondale Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Vero Beach Florida Police Department, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the West Frankfort Police Department, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

