Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Experts
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH
Advertisement

Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”(Source: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

It was launched last month.

Senior aide to Trump Jason Miller says the page was “auxiliary to the broader efforts” they are working on.

For months, the Trump team has been promising it is creating a new “revolutionary social media platform.”

Trump is banned from most major social media sites after the platforms accused him of encouraging violence that resulted in the January riot at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
(Source: KFVS)
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Man killed in collision with semi
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
In this May 27, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden talks with media after touring the...
Jill Biden getting Delaware beach day for her 70th birthday