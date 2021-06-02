Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A video of a bullying incident on a Pocahontas School Bus left a mother outraged over her daughter’s safety.
Ryley Tucker, 12, says she was assaulted by an older student on the bus Thursday afternoon.
“She comes up to me and stands there for like maybe a second and grabs my hair and starts punching me,” Tucker said.
Tucker mentioned the girl has bullied her all school year, saying bystanders “started clapping their hands.”
Amanda Tucker, Ryley’s mother, shared the video on Facebook expressing outrage towards the school system.
“I don’t understand how an adult can watch a child get assaulted like that and just continue to drive like nothing happened,” Tucker said.
She mentioned that the school did not take her cry for help seriously when she warned them that her daughter’s safety was in danger the morning of the incident.
Pocahontas Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Martens sent a statement to Region 8 News, saying:
“I was made aware of the bus incident late Thursday night. I made contact with the building principal Friday morning. The principal met with the student that morning and disciplinary action was taken.”
Tucker says she is seeking legal advice and considering pulling Ryley out of Pocahontas Public Schools -- in fear the bullying could escalate into something worse during the next school year.
