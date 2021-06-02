Heartland Votes
Stoddard County Sherriff’s Office hosts first deputy camp

The Stoddard County Sheriff Department wanted a smaller group for the first year of this program to make the learning experience more personal for students.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriffs department is hosting it’s first deputy camp for teens. The program is for 12 to 14 year-olds.

“We actually had this idea last year before COVID to get some of these kids together between the ages of 12 to 14,” said Chief Deputy Holden.

Andrew Holden, Stoddard County Chief Deputy tells me two students in every school district in Stoddard County will take part in the deputy camp.

“They’ll learn how calls are handled, why we do the things that we do sometimes and when they see us out on a call or a traffic stop we don’t want them to be scared of us we want them to come to us,” Holden said.

Holden said the students will learn the duties of law enforcement such as dispatching, processing a crime scene and the court system.

“They are actually going to have a mock trial so they’ll get to see kind of what happens in a court room,” said Holden.

“That’s what we want something personal that they can take back home they can tell friends about, they can tell their parents, their relatives about the things that they learned,” Holden said.

Holden said they’ve received community support.

“We’re grateful for that. One of the ways that we can give back is through these kids to try to just maybe give them a positive experience of law enforcement,” said Holden.

The Stoddard County Deputy Camp will begin June 3 at 5 p.m.

