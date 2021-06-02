Heartland Votes
Southeast Missouri State wins 2020-21 OVC Commissioner’s Cup

Southeast Missouri State University unveiled a new logo to represent its 15 athletic programs. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has won the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the 2020-21 school year.

The award is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships.

It marks the first Cup title for Southeast Missouri since the award began in 2008-09.

The Redhawks were in first place after the 2019-20 winter championships before the remainder of the year was canceled due to the pandemic and the honor was not awarded.

The Redhawks finished with 119.0 points, 7.5 points better than second place, and was bolstered by first-place finishes in women’s tennis, women’s track & field, softball and baseball, a second-place finish in men’s track & field and a third-place finishes in women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball.

Belmont (111.5) was second and followed by Jacksonville State (110.5), Murray State (109.5), Austin Peay (95.0), Morehead State (92.5), UT Martin (88.5), Eastern Kentucky (86.5), Tennessee Tech (80.0), Eastern Illinois (79.5), SIUE (75.0) and Tennessee State (33.0).

