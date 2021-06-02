SIU to host regional Illinois State FFA Convention

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the regional Illinois State FFA Convention on Friday, June 4.
Potentially up to 1,000 visitors will attend the convention.
The celebration, which has a “Dare to Be” theme, is part of the 93rd annual Illinois State FFA Convention.
SIU is the only university hosting one of three regional events.
The festivities include a college fair, visits by Saluki dogs owned by Jim and Vicki Blair of Energy, the Saluki Spirit Squad and Grey Dawg.
There will also be tours of the campus and University Farms from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The new SIU combine will be on display to showcase the latest technology to teach and train students.
The 93rd annual Illinois FFA District 5 Convention session will begin at 5 p.m. at Saluki Stadium and will include a welcome address from Saluki football coach Nick Hill and a video message from Chancellor Austin Lane.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.