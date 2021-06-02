Heartland Votes
Shots fired call leads to police chase in Paducah

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADCUAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 1, at approximately 7:47 p.m., Paducah 911 received an emergency call from a resident on Olivet Church Road.

The caller stated that they had purchased an item from Lyndon Phillips earlier in the day and that Phillips had come to the residence to attempt to get the item back.

An argument ensued and Phillips, 24, attempted to strike the victim with a handgun.

Phillips then shot at the victim as the victim went inside their residence.

Phillips also entered the residence, but could not locate the victim and fled the scene.

When McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived, they located a bullet hole and the expended bullet inside the door of the residence.

While deputies were speaking to the victim and processing the scene, another responding deputy located Phillips’ vehicle.

The deputy attempted to stop Phillips on Alben Barkley Drive.

Phillips did not stop.

A short vehicle pursuit followed, at low speeds and Phillips ultimately stopped the car in the parking lot behind a business located at the corner of Labelle and Broadway.

Phillips then fled on foot in the Jefferson Street area before deputies and officers from the Paducah Police Department were able to take him into custody.

While taking Phillips into custody, he continued to resist arrest and a brief struggle ensued.

A loaded handgun was located in Phillips’ waistband after he was taken into custody.

Phillips was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

He is facing numerous charges.

