Shooting under investigation in Herrin, 1 person injured

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday morning.

On June 2, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Herrin Police respond to the 1000 block of east Tyler Street for the report of shots fired.

Police found a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The male was later transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Police are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area.

They have recovered one shell casing from the incident.

No arrest have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-942-4132.

