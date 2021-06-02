SEMO Food Bank endures food, fuel price hike

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Right now the Southeast Missouri Food Bank is spending more money on food and fuel.

The recent hike in food and fuel, along with hunger in the area still higher than normal, means it’s costing more to keep the shelves stocked.

SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer said it’s an impact on them to acquire the same amount for the same prices.

She says it’s like anyone else whenever they get gas or get food from a grocery store and have to pay more, except this is on more product.

“Whenever we’re talking about the cost of a jar of peanut butter going up 38 cents, for us that means in the neighborhood of $13,000 to $14,000 every time we buy another tractor trailer load of peanut butter.”

She said while the prices have jumped up, they have plenty in stock to take care of the ones that are in need of food in the area.

