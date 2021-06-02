Heartland Votes
Saline Co. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Saline County on Wednesday, June 2.
The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Saline County on Wednesday, June 2.(Will Thomas)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Saline County on Wednesday, June 2.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s
  • Male: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,763 lab confirmed positives, including 56 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 509 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

