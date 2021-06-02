Saline Co. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Saline County on Wednesday, June 2.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their 20s
- Male: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,763 lab confirmed positives, including 56 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 509 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
