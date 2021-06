CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported one new Johnson County COVID-19 related death and two new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Johnson County had one new case, and Union County had the other case.

The region had a total of 6,934 cases, with 31 active and 103 deaths.

