Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Experts
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH
Advertisement

Police create clearer timeline leading up to teen boys disappearance in Forsyth, Mo.

Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since May 29.
Damien Grant, 18 of Forsyth and Braden Tuck, 18 of Forsyth have been missing since May 29.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Forsyth have put together a better timeline to where two teen boys were leading up to their disappearance.

Investigators say with help of the community they’ve been able to pinpoint that Braden Allen Tuck, 18 and Damien James Grant, 18, started their night.

They first went to play pool at John’s Frosted Mug, then went to McDonald’s. Authorities say they left a home in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy driven by Tuck. The vehicle is missing license plates. The last anyone heard, they were going to go look at flood waters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake, but have not been seen since.

“There’s no sign of anything,” Janice Smith, Braden’s grandma says.”

The floodwater searches have come up empty for the missing boys and vehicle. But the family thinks they might be alive.

“In my gut I feel they are,” Smith says. “In my gut I feel they are.”

For Grant’s family, tragedy struck again over the weekend when his uncle was killed in Branson behind Famous Dave’s. Some now speculating the missing boys and the homicide could be related.

“I’m talking to Branson Police Department and we are going to see if anything comes up with that,” David Forrest, Police Chief of Forsyth says.

But for now, he says there is no connection.

Both Smith and investigators say the community has really come together with this search. If anyone has any leads at all please contact the Forsyth Police Department at 417-546-3731 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

Rain's impact on farmers and their fields
The rain’s impact on southeast Missouri farmers
Preparing for rain
City of Cape Girardeau’s crews prepare storm system for rain
Job seeker walking into the job center looking for employement
Heartland businesses search for workers
West Frankfort man charged with murder
West Frankfort man charged with murder
Heartland businesses search for workers
Heartland businesses search for workers