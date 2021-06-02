478 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including nine additional deaths On Wednesday, June 2.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,065 cases, including 22,842 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 24,676,057 COVID-19 test have been conducted.
As of Tuesday night, 1,013 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 278 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 11,338,305 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night.
More than 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
