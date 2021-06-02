Heartland Votes
‘Natalie needs a new kidney’: Family rents billboard in hunt to find donor

By Ashleigh Walters
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A stream of cars passes a billboard along a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in South Florida.

The billboard displays a family’s desperate plea: “Please help! Natalie needs a new kidney. 561.541.7953.”

Natalie Imbasciani is in renal failure.

“One and a half million cars pass that intersection on a monthly basis, one and a half million,” said Christopher Moussally, Imbasciani’s brother-in-law. “We’re just looking for that one person, to pull on their heartstrings and be a match and give her the gift of life.”

The family is trying everything it can think of to find her a kidney.

It includes magnetic signs they put on their cars each day that read: “Kidney needed. 561-541-7953.”

Born with kidney disease, Imbasciani has lived 16 years with her father’s donated kidney, but has been in renal failure for the last six.

The 44-year-old dreams of a life with a new kidney.

“I would go back to work. I would travel more. I miss my best friend. I haven’t seen her in over 13 years. You know, it’s just a lot.” Imbasciani said. “You can’t do a lot when you’re stuck on a machine three days a week.”

Many people have called the number of the billboard, but so far no one has been a match.

Danielle Moussally would give anything she could to make her little sister better.

“She is very special. She never complains … about anything,” said Moussally. “She just deserves a better life, and anybody that is in this situation deserves a better life.”

The family remains hopeful that the right person will see the billboard and make the call that answers their prayers.

“What if that was someone in my family, what if that was my mother, my sister, whoever, you would want to save their life?” Imbasciani said.

