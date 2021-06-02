Merchant’s License needed to operate firework stands in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Individuals or organizations planning to operate a fireworks stand in Cape Girardeau County must purchase a Merchant’s License.
That is according to the Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson.
Each firework stand location in the county is required to have a merchant’s license.
The cost of each license is $25.
The merchant license is available from either the Jackson office located in the Administrative Building, #1 Barton Square, Suite 303, or the Cape office located at 2311 Bloomfield Rd, Suite 102.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including the noon hour, Monday thru Friday.
Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10.
A state license is also required for each stand, owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.