Merchant’s License needed to operate firework stands in Cape Girardeau Co.
By Jessica Ladd | June 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 10:47 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Individuals or organizations planning to operate a fireworks stand in Cape Girardeau County must purchase a Merchant’s License.

That is according to the Cape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson.

Each firework stand location in the county is required to have a merchant’s license.

The cost of each license is $25.

The merchant license is available from either the Jackson office located in the Administrative Building, #1 Barton Square, Suite 303, or the Cape office located at 2311 Bloomfield Rd, Suite 102.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including the noon hour, Monday thru Friday.

Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10.

A state license is also required for each stand, owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information.

