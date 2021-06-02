More Rain & Storms Today

Rain continues to fall this morning across some of our southern counties. Light fog will also be possible. Areas that are not seeing rain will have cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s. Scattered rain will persist through the morning. However, we will be monitoring redeveloping storms in a warm sector of a frontal system that could bring a few strong to seven severe storms this afternoon and early evening. A low risk will remain outlined for Kentucky, Tennessee, but now has included areas of Illinois and Missouri from yesterday. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats. There still is a small risk for a tornado and hail. Scattered storms will stick around early tomorrow with the passing of the front.