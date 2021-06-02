Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Experts
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH
Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
(Source: KFVS)
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,065 cases, including 22,842 deaths, in 102...
478 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.
The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening...
ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Mt. Vernon
Phillips then shot at the victim as the victim went inside their residence.
Shots fired call leads to police chase in Paducah
It marks the first Cup title for Southeast Missouri since the award began in 2008-09. (Source:...
Southeast Missouri State wins 2020-21 OVC Commissioner’s Cup