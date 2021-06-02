Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday
Heartland Experts
Business Breaks
SoutheastHEALTH
Advertisement

Kentucky’s tourism industry expected to suffer up to $3 billion loss from pandemic

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A subcommittee on economic development and tourism met Wednesday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s tourism industry.

Officials from tourism and parks, as well as local officials from across the commonwealth, painted a picture we all saw coming, a lot of losses because of the pandemic in those areas, but there is also optimism going forward.

Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry and Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer described to the subcommittee the toll that the pandemic took on the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.

Secretary Berry said industries like hotels and motels took a huge hit during the pandemic, especially in the beginning when the industry seemingly came to a halt overnight.

However, other parts of the state saw huge boosts, mainly outdoor activities and state parks.

“Our campgrounds and other activities at state parks, our golf courses, etc., have seen record levels,” Berry said.

Even still, aspects like lodging at state parks took a hit as venues try to cope with a sharp decline in the number of companies and groups booking group outings and conventions at venues across the state.

Officials say the state will suffer an estimated $2-3 billion in revenue losses from tourism because of the pandemic.

However, amidst all that bad news, Secretary Berry says that data also shows Kentucky could spring forward in the coming months.

“People view Kentucky as a safe destination. That’s important as we begin to reopen,” Berry said. “The recovery is already evident we’re just not back to 2019 which was probably, if not, one of the best travel and tourism years in the commonwealth.”

Officials are hoping that with the uptick we’ve been seeing as well as additional investment, the tourism and hospitality industries will continue to rebound strongly.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
I-55 northbound lanes open after multi-vehicle crash
The victim is 32-year-old Ladarius Reynard Austin.
Ste. Genevieve Co. homicide victim identified
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
At least one person was found shot on W. Hill Street in Louisville on Monday.
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Enter to WIN in the Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes.
Enter to win in the Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Latest News

A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 2.
Construction on diverging diamond project at Center Junction continues
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College...
AP FACT CHECK: Manchin, Sinema do not vote with GOP more
The Cape Girardeau City Hall project is delayed due to constructions materials currently being...
Drone12: Cape Girardeau City Hall project delayed
A look at the diverging diamond project at Center Junction on Wednesday, June 2.
Drone12: Diverging Diamond Project at Center Junction 6/2
The Egyptian Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Saline County on Wednesday,...
Saline Co. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases