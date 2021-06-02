Kentucky residents react to capacity changes

WEST KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The state of Kentucky is opening back up and Governor Andy Beshear says restaurants, venues and senior centers can re-open to full capacity starting June 11.

We talked to folks in Western Kentucky to see how they feel about the changes.

”Nobody really knew what to expect or when to expect it,” Jackie Beggs said.

Jackie Beggs is the Director of the Carlisle County Senior Citizens Center. She said now; she’s expecting it to open back up this month.

“We have to come up with a protocol and get it put into place before we can open up, so were working on those issues, we’re going to follow the CDC guidelines as we have to and just make it so that we can get them in here,” Beggs said.

Even though Beggs has no specifics yet, she’s considering mask wearing and social distancing.

“We have a meeting coming up and they will spell out more of the particulars that we can use when we open up,” she said.

She says she’s ready to have the center full again.

“They need socialization. A lot of them don’t get that and especially when they were self-quarantining, it was hard on them,” she said.

Over at Backwoods Barbeque in Paducah, Manager Mandy Badger explained some of the struggles she experienced over the past year.

“It’s been hard when you’re a small business like this and you don’t have a lot of large room, you know open space,” Badger said.

Now, she said she’s happy to see things open back up.

“That will be great, we are ready to get back to normal,” she said.

We reached out to other senior centers in west Kentucky and they told us they’re still in the process of finalizing their reopening plans and don’t have a date set at this time.

