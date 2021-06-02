Kennett baseball prepares for MSHSAA Class 4 Final Four

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The state high school baseball playoffs are winding down in the state of Missouri. Kennett just one of four teams remaining fighting for a state championship. After a road win last week against Priory the Indians are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.
The Tribe have won 8 in a row, scoring five or more runs in six of those contests. But at this point, it’ll be more than just offense needed to get the job done. The Indians will face off with Lafayette Wednesday at 4:00pm in search of their first trip to the state championship.
