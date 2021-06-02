ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 7 is investigating an officer involved shooting in Mt. Vernon.
On June 2, at approximately 2:43 a.m., MVPD officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1800 block of South 10th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
A preliminary investigation indicates a MVPD officer encountered an individual who matched the description of the suspect involved in the armed robbery.
As the MVPD officer approached the suspect, Fredrick Goss, 55, of Mt. Vernon, fled on foot.
The officer chased after Goss.
During the foot chase, gunfire was exchanged between Goss and the MVPD officer.
Goss was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The MVPD officer was uninjured.
A firearm was recovered at the scene along with evidence relating to the armed robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information is being released at this time.
