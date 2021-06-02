Heartland Votes
Heartland businesses search for workers

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many businesses across the Heartland are still looking to hire, and for those willing to work, more opportunities are available now, than ever.

“The Job Center is here to help. Not only job seekers but employers.” Job Center Regional Manager Debra Thompson said throughout the pandemic, their doors have been open and connecting with the community. “We’re just here to help make sure that the employer finds a good employee and the employee finds a good employer. Or if they need to upgrade their skills, we can set up the training for that.”

As the unemployment rate steadily declines and the extra $300 federal unemployment payments going way in a couple of weeks, Thompson said, local employers will soon see an increase of applicants. “The employers are still hiring. Just as an example, Cape Girardeau County, in the last 10 days, I ran a report, it shows, 356 new job openings. Jackson, 47 additional job openings. And this is on top of the job openings that are already out there.”

That’s why Job seeker Kenneth Hamilton, who’s been out of work since September, decided to come out and apply. “I was told this is where you come to get a job at.”

He said, he’s spent the last several months looking for a new job, because he didn’t want to just collect unemployment benefits. “You know it can be kind of difficult getting a job. There’s people that want to work. They just may not have the funds or means to go out and figure out how to do it.”

But today, he said he’s finding himself just looking for a good job. “I’m pretty much looking for anything I would say. Just anything you can come across you know.”

After June 12, 2021, the benefits through federal unemployment programs will no longer be available in Missouri.

