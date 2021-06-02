2 fugitives arrested in Calloway Co.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies arrested two fugitives in Calloway County this week.
On Monday, May 31, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a Calloway County Deputy Sheriff stopped a vehicle on Highway 80 West in Calloway County for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, a passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jason D. Beasley, age 39, of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Beasley had an active warrant of arrest from Maryland for felony charges.
Beasley was arrested, charged with being a Fugitive from Another State and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
On Wednesday, June 2, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee in effort to help locate David Todd.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office had an active warrant of arrest for Todd.
Todd, 41, of Murray, was located by a deputy shortly thereafter.
Todd was arrested, charged with being a Fugitive from Another State and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
