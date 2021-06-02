First Alert Wednesday Evening Outlook

A humid and unsettled weather pattern remains over the middle of the country, including the Heartland. It will begin to dry out and quiet down a bit by Thursday afternoon into Friday and Saturday as an upper trough pushes off to the east. In the meantime, there is still a low-level risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening into early Thursday, especially in our eastern counties e.g. TN, KY and SE IL. By Thursday afternoon into Friday a clearing trend, along with lower humidities, will move in from west to east.

The upcoming first weekend of June is looking warmer, but not terribly humid. Only slight chances of thunderstorms are indicated, especially late Sunday. However, as we get into next week we will get back into a more active and humid southerly blow pattern. This will bring almost daily ‘hit or miss’ thunderstorm chances, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This pattern looks to hold through the entire work week from

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.