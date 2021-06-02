First Alert: Rainy trend continues, strong to severe storms possible

(KFVS) - Rain continues to fall this morning, mainly in our southern counties.
Light fog is also possible.
Scattered rain chances remain throughout the day.
This afternoon and early evening there could be a few strong to severe storms.
The risk remains low for parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. Some areas in Illinois and Missouri are also now included.
Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat, but hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Afternoon highs today will be a little warmer than Tuesday, many areas will at least reach the 70s.
Scattered storms will stick around early Thursday as a front passes through the Heartland.
Drier and warmer weather arrives Friday.
Highs will be in the 80s.
