Caruthersville police asking people to not shoot others with airsoft rifles, guns

Caruthersville police say they have received numerous complaints from citizens about being shot...
Caruthersville police say they have received numerous complaints from citizens about being shot by people with airsoft rifles and guns.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are warning residents against shooting other people with airsoft rifles and guns in what is being called “Airsoft Wars.”

Police say they have received numerous complaints from citizens about being shot by people with airsoft rifles and guns.

The complaints state some people are walking or driving up or down the road and people shoot Orbeez at them. Some of the reports stated that the victims believed someone was pointing a real weapon at them.

Police described Orbeez as water marbles, or tiny, bouncy beads that grow into squishy, bouncy balls when soaked in water.

According to police, the incidents have taken place during daylight hours and at night.

They said they have also received complaints of several people running through yards, having what is being called an Airsoft War.

Police said the people shooting these Airsoft rifles and guns could possibly hurt someone, and/or be charged with a crime.

They asked that the people involved in the incidents to not point or shoot these weapons at anyone who is not willing to play the games.

They also asked them to go to an area where permission is granted, and other citizens would not be bothered.

Anyone caught shooting the Airsoft rifles and guns at someone not participating or on private property will have the weapons confiscated, police say.

The Caruthersville Police Department has received numerous complaints from citizens about being shot by individuals who...

Posted by Caruthersville Police Department on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

