Cape Giradeau Chamber president, CEO to retire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO announced on Wednesday, June 2 he will be retiring from his leadership role.
In a released statement, John Mehner said he plans to retire from the Chamber later this year, but will remain an active member of the organization.
Mehner did not state what his future plans are, but hinted he will be starting his “fourth post-collegiate career.”
A date has not been set for his official last day.
The Chamber is working on plans to honor his retirement, which could be released soon.
Mehner has been president and CEO of the Chamber since 1993.
Board Chair Aaron Panton will be leading a team to search for the next president.
