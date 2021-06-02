Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois hosts summer programs

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois is bring back their summer programs this year.

Their all day summer program begins on June 7, and continues until August 6.

This summer’s program will focus on the Olympics, diversity, inclusion and resiliency.

Programs will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Their morning, project-based, learning program is from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and lunch is included.

Fees for the morning program is $40.00 per week plus membership fees.

Morning programs are limited to kids starting 1st grade through kids entering 8th grade.

The afternoon, team building/leadership, art, STEM, and recreation, program is from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., lunch and a snack is included.

Membership for both the morning and afternoon programs is required.

The membership fee is $20.00 for kids ages 6-13 and $10.00 for high school kids per year.

Summer programs include:

June 6th to June 11th: Going for the Gold: The Joy of Effort and Pursuing Excellence

June 14th to June 18th: Olympics in the American Continents

June 21st to June 25th: Team Building and Fair Play

June 28th to July 2nd : Olympics in Africa

July 6th to July 9th: Balance: Mind, Body and Soul

July 12th to July 16th: Olympics in Australia

July 19th to July 23rd: Respect and Resilience

July 26th to July 30th: Olympics in Europe

Aug 2nd to Aug 6th: Olympics in Asia

