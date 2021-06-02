Anheuser-Busch to give away free beer when U.S. meets COVID-19 vaccination goal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Anheuser-Busch announced it is teaming up with the White House in getting as many Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The brewer said it will give away free beer, to eligible adults, when the U.S. meets the White House goal of 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.
Anheuser-Busch says this effort, part of their “Let’s Grab A Beer” initiative, is also the biggest beer giveaway in history while being meaningful.
“We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris. “As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers.”
When the vaccination goal is met Anheuser-Busch said it will give Americans 21 and older a $5 virtual gift card towards the purchase of one Anheuser-Busch product.
Participants will will need to upload a picture of themselves where they enjoy having a beer to receive the deal.
The giveaway is available to the first 200,000 people.
A list of the giveaway rules can be found here.
