Amtrak “Missouri River Runner” now offering 2 daily round-trips

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Amtrak Missouri River Runner line will be offering two daily trains once again.

This service was reduced to one round-trip each day in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The train runs from the Amtrak station in Kansas City to the station in St. Louis.

The second daily roundtrip train will be added starting July 19.

Funding from the State of Missouri and the federal American Rescue Plan Act will keep those two round-trip trains running through the end of December 2021.

“We appreciate the General Assembly and Gov. Parson providing necessary resources for the Amtrak Missouri River Runner service in the state’s budget as well as the additional COVID relief funds enabling us to restore this important transportation service to Missourians,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna. “The two daily round-trip trains will be available through December covering the busiest time of the year including summer vacations, fall festivals and year-end holiday travel. We will re-evaluate the situation this fall based on the actions at the federal level with the renewal of the federal transportation budget to determine how long we can support the two daily round-trip service.”

An Economic Impact Study of the Missouri River Runner found the service generates more than $200 million in annual economic impact in Missouri.

It also supports more than 1,250 jobs in communities at the stops across the state.

