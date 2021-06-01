$16,000 worth of drugs seized during arrest in Butler Co.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, $16,000 worth of drugs were seized during on arrest on Monday.
In the morning hours of May 31, Poplar Bluff Police Officers responded to the 1700 block of Illinois Avenue for a disturbance complaint.
Officers arrived at the residence and contacted Joffery Lee Johnson, 36, of Poplar Bluff.
He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant without incident.
During an investigation, officers discovered 198.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy) and 6.4 grams of suspect marijuana in Johnson’s vehicle.
According to police, the street value of the drugs is estimated at $16,000.
Johnson was lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.
Formal charges are expected.
