What you need to know June 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 1.
The first day of June is starting off mild and warm with temps ranging in the 50s and 60s.
Light rain is pushing into the Heartland from the west this morning.
Heavy pockets of rain will be possible during the mid-to-late morning.
More widespread rain continues this afternoon with heavier activity possible overnight into Wednesday morning.
Due to clouds and rain highs this afternoon will be cooler in the 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday will be another soggy day with chances of storms during the afternoon especially across eastern areas in southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
An isolated strong to severe storm is possible through early evening. The main threats will be damaging winds.
Additional scattered rain and storms continue on Thursday.
We look to dry out more towards the end of the week into the start of the weekend.
Temperatures will also return back to normal in the low to mid 80s.
- Authorities in Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from a work release program in Graves County
- Cape Girardeau Police were involved in a chase with a suspect that crashed and was hospitalized.
- A manhunt continued into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday morning outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others.
- Today President Biden will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to remember the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre.
- Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict out of Missouri in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company’s talc products.
- A man has been arrested in Texas, accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart.
- Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker on a trail near Las Vegas Friday morning.
- Officials from around the globe begin three weeks of grueling climate talks Monday that will involve grappling with a number of thorny political issues without the benefit of face-to-face meetings, due to pandemic restrictions.
- Six men from Missouri were arrested in Evansville, Indiana early Monday morning, accused of breaking into Bud’s Harley Davidson.
- A 7-year-old Florida boy is being hailed as a hero for saving his family after a boating accident.
- In all of its valor and innocence, a 13-year-old reunited a homeowner with an American flag Friday evening.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.