Stinson Memorial Library reopens its doors

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Stinson Memorial Public Library District in Anna reopened its doors after closing them in March of 2020 due to COVID-19.
While they have had curbside pickup options and computer services available, they fully reopened their doors to the public for the first time on June 1.
Acting library director Beth Sisler said people were excited and even waiting at the door when they opened up on Tuesday morning.
“Within the first hour, we probably had about 10 people come in and out of the library,” Sisler said. “It’s been surprising how excited people were to come back in, but it was really gratifying for us.”
They are still sticking to the 60 percent capacity, which is about 10 people, and masks must be worn inside at all times.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.