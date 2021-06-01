State approves Paducah’s Downtown Entertainment Destination Center license

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The state approved Paducah’s Downtown Entertainment Destination Center license.
The city announced the approval on Tuesday, June 1.
They said the license will allow customers to take to-go alcoholic drinks in designated cups from participating businesses, walk around downtown streets to look at local stores and the waterfront, as well as attend outdoor events.
“Downtown Paducah is ready to emerge from a difficult year and offer folks new ways to be entertained while continuing to strengthen existing local businesses and attract new entrepreneurs,” said Katie Axt, Paducah Main Street director. “The Entertainment District builds upon 20 years of revitalization and redevelopment initiatives and is the next big project for Western Kentucky. We welcome all to walk, shop, and dine their way through downtown Paducah this summer.”
There are 20 eligible bars and restaurants in the entertainment district.
The city said it is finalizing agreements with the participating businesses. Each one will be ready to offer the new service once they receive the designated to-go cups that they have ordered.
“I have received an incredible amount of positive feedback about the development of the downtown Entertainment Destination Center,” said Mayor George Bray. “Our unique downtown is at the core of Paducah’s identity and having an EDC is another amenity that allows citizens and tourists to enjoy our historic district. It is a tool that will strengthen downtown businesses and restaurants and support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Entertainment Destination Center hours are daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Alcoholic beverages are allowed only on public property within the district. Signs have been installed in downtown Paducah to help people find the boundary.
You can click here to see may showing the boundary and the location of participating businesses.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners’ previously approved an ordinance for the district.
In August 2016, the State of Kentucky adopted legislation allowing municipalities to create local entertainment districts in the tourism and convention districts.
