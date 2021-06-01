SoutheastHEALTH receives Platinum Performance Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021.
Only 212 hospitals in the nation received this honor.
This is the tenth consecutive year that Southeast Hospital has been recognized for its care of heart attack patients.
In order to receive the Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Southeast Hospital had to demonstrated achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020).
“We are honored to be among national leaders in setting, and meeting, stringent standards of care for heart attack patients,” said SoutheastHEALTH Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Matt Janzow, MD. “This reflects the exceptional care our Cardiology team provides to our patients.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.
