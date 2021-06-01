SoutheastHEALTH introduces rapid diagnostic technology to treat bloodstream infections

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH has implemented a state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic technology focused on helping clinicians treat serious bloodstream infections.
The new technology will help deliver antibiotic therapies more quickly to patients.
Lauren Thomas, Executive Director of Laboratory Services at SoutheastHEALTH, said getting patients the best therapy quickly is crucial.
“Our new system, Accelerate Pheno, is designed to help clinicians obtain faster diagnostic results which improves outcomes, reduces the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics for blood stream infections and shortens patients’ length of stay. Just as importantly, this technology can help reduce the risk of a patient developing sepsis. Our Microbiology lab has been able to provide antibiotic susceptibility test (AST) results using the Accelerate Pheno® system up to 40 hours faster than conventional methods,” said Thomas.
The Accelerate Pheno system is made by Accelerate Diagnostics, a Tucson, Arizona-based company.
The in vitro diagnostic system identifies organisms direct from positive blood cultures and performs AST to determine which drugs, at which concentrations, may be most effective.
Traditional AST can take 48 hours or more.
The Accelerate Pheno system delivers results in about seven hours.
Southeast is the first hospital in the region to use this technology.
