Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau

By Jessica Ladd | June 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated June 1 at 5:13 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Show-Me State Games Shelter Insurance Torch Run is coming to Cape Girardeau.

The Show-Me State Games and Shelter Insurance are hosting a torch lighting ceremony and run in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 3, in preparation for the 2021 Show-Me State Games.

The event will begin at noon at the A.C. Brase Arena.

The event will include a brief torch lighting ceremony with speakers from the Show-Me State Games and Shelter Insurance. 

Cape Girardeau residents will then run the torch in the area.

The Show-Me State Games is an Olympic-style sports festival with more than 40 sports competed over three weekends in the summer.

