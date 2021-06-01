Show-Me State Games, Shelter Insurance to hold torch run in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Show-Me State Games Shelter Insurance Torch Run is coming to Cape Girardeau.
The Show-Me State Games and Shelter Insurance are hosting a torch lighting ceremony and run in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 3, in preparation for the 2021 Show-Me State Games.
The event will begin at noon at the A.C. Brase Arena.
The event will include a brief torch lighting ceremony with speakers from the Show-Me State Games and Shelter Insurance.
Cape Girardeau residents will then run the torch in the area.
The Show-Me State Games is an Olympic-style sports festival with more than 40 sports competed over three weekends in the summer.
