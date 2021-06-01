Sen. Rand Paul visits western Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul traveled throughout western Kentucky in the first week of June to meet with constituents.
On Tuesday, June 1, we caught up with him in Murray where he participated in a business roundtable discussion.
The roundtable discussion was held at 1:30 p.m. at Murray State University.
Sen. Paul also visited Hopkinsville, Cadiz and Mayfield on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, he will travel to Paducah, Smithland, Providence and Henderson.
