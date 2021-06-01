Rainy Day Ahead...

Cloudy skies this morning with light rain starting pushing in this morning from the west. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain will be possible during the mid to late morning. Mild temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to clouds over night. More widespread rain will continue this afternoon with heavier activity possible overnight and into Wednesday morning due to a warm front lifting over us. Wednesday will be another soggy day with chances of storms during the afternoon especially across eastern areas in southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. These portions of the Heartland have a chance of seeing an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds being the primary hazard through Wednesday early evening. Additional scattered rain and storms will be around Thursday as well. We look to dry out more heading from the end of the week into the start of the weekend.