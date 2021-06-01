Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Butler County on Sunday, May 30.
The crash happened on Highway M at 8:01 p.m., just one mile west of Poplar Bluff.
MSHP said Charles R. Miskell, 34 of Poplar Bluff, was hit by a black car that drove off.
Miskell was hit by the mirror of the car.
He was transported by an ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No other information about the driver or the vehicle is known at this time.
