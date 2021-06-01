Overnight machine shop fire blocks road between downtown Paducah and southside

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An overnight fire in Paducah has caused a road blockage near the Interstate 24 downtown Business Loop/US 60 Business along South Third Street.
The closure is expected to last throughout Tuesday, June 1.
The blockage is along South Third Street in Paducah at U.S. 60-Business between Husbands Street and Elizabeth Street.
According to the Paducah Fire Department, crews were called to the Precision Machine Incorporated around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Firefighters said the blaze at the business was intense, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.
Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but the roadway near the Precision Machine shop and the TransMontainge Fuel Terminal will remain closed.
The state Fire Marshal has been called into investigate the cause of the fire.
Drivers can self-detour by taking side streets.
Trucks are urged to detour by using approved state routes.
