Murals add splash of color to older buildings on Marion’s town square

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Downtown Marion is looking more like an art gallery.
Around a dozen murals have been painted on the sides of many of the older buildings on the town’s square.
The city’s library sponsored a walking tour of the murals on Tuesday morning, June 1.
We caught up with one of the artists and asked how she creates a larger-than-life painting.
”We projected the outline of her her face on the building, onto the building, and we projected where basically where’s the butterfly were and just kinda an outline of the hair and then we painted everything since then, so once you’ve got the base, once you have the outline, it was kinda easy...for me it was,” said Rebecca Mueller-Williams, mural artist.
The city started the mural project in hopes to bring more visitors to the historical downtown square.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.