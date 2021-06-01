MSHP reports 8 fatalities over Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported eight fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend counting period.
The counting period started at 6 p.m., Friday, May 28, and ended at 11:59 p.m., on Monday, May 31.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the following over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend:
- Traffic crashes -- 270
- Traffic crash fatalities -- 6 (Troopers investigated four of the six traffic crash fatalities.)
- DWI -- 112
- Drug arrests -- 77
- Boating crashes -- 10
- Boating crash fatality -- 1
- Drowning -- 1 (One person drowned Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Iron County, MO. No further details are available at this time.)
- BWI -- 8
- Boating drug arrests -- 2
During the 2020 counting period, the Patrol investigated 310 traffic crashes, which included 126 injuries and six of the 10 fatalities.
Troopers made 118 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year.
Also, over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday, troopers investigated 11 boating crashes involving seven injuries and one fatality; and arrested 11 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes.
One person drowned over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday.
