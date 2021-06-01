More rain expected Wednesday, a few storms could be severe

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue overnight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight. On and off showers and thunderstorm are likely through the day Wednesday. Through the afternoon and early evening hours there could be a few strong to severe storms. Greatest threat right now looks to be in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, with an isolated tornado possible. Highs on Wednesday will be a little warmer than Tuesday, many areas will at least hit highs in the 70s. Drier and warmer weather arrives Friday.