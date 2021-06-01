Miners to take on Quebec in season home opener

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - For the first time in nearly two years, the southern Illinois Miners will be back in action at Rent One ballpark.
So far this season, the Miners have been on the road for their first four games.
The team finally comes home Tuesday night, June 1 for game one of a three game series against the Quebec Capitales.
It’s been 658 days since the Miners played an in-person game at Rent One in Marion.
The team did hold some exhibitions earlier in May, but opening day is finally here!
“It’s been too long, 650 days since we played a game,” said Miners General Manager Mike Pinto. “I can’t wait to see our fans. I know a lot of them are excited. I’ve heard from a lot them on social media. We hope to surprise some people by doing things differently than we ever had before.”
Players are equally happy to play on their home turf.
“Definitely being back with the team obviously after a long lay-off,” said Miners outfielder Nolan Earley. “Being back in this ballpark, this community, having fans come to the game. I appreciate the opportunity Mike Pinto gave me. Really excited to get things going. I think this is going to be a special year.”
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
This is the first game of the Miners’ home-stretch.
The Lake Erie Crushers will be in Marion this coming weekend for a series against the Miners.
