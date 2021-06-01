Man accused of causing crash that killed LMPD officer was viewing porn on cellphone, documents say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of crashing into the cruiser belonging to an LMPD detective who was performing a traffic stop was watching porn on his cellphone at the time of the fiery collision, according to newly obtained documents.
The prosecution against Roger Burdette introduced the new evidence Monday.
Burdette was driving a truck for the Metro Sewer District when he slammed into the back of the cruiser belonging to Det. Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve 2018. Mengedoht had pulled a car over along Interstate 64 near the Belvedere in downtown Louisville.
The new documents allege there was “evidence that the defendant was using his phone to view a pornographic video at the time that (Burdette) was operating a semi-truck on the expressway and at the time that he crashed into and killed Detective Mengedoht.”
Burdette is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and aggravated DUI. He’s due in court June 11 for a pre-trial conference, and the trial is scheduled to begin July 12. Prosecutors argue he was intoxicated on prescription pills when he got behind the wheel of the MSD truck.
Two settlements totaling almost $14 million for Mengedoht’s young son were announced in February.
This story is being updated.
