Heartland Votes
Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii

By Justin Andrews
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Cyril Derreumaux is on his way from San Francisco to Hawaii in a kayak.

His solo venture across roughly 2,400 miles of open ocean is only the second of its kind.

Derreumaux set off early Monday from San Francisco Bay to the cheers of family and friends.

“No fears. I’ve prepared,” he said. “I feel serene. I feel ready. I’ve been waiting for this day, and conditions are perfect.”

Derreumaux’s custom-fitted vessel is about 23 feet long with a carbon fiber shell and a small cabin. It’s specifically designed for his journey.

If he runs into some rough weather, he will have to climb inside the cabin and hunker down.

The 44-year-old said he’s hoping to show his physical strength in the 70 days he’s estimating it’ll take to get to Hawaii.

“Put all the experience I had with my first crossing to this tiny, little boat,” Derreumaux said. “Safety first, safety first, adventure and enjoy the moment.”

For food, he’s carrying with him a mix of freeze-dried meals, high-calorie bars, and smoothie powders.

Only one person is known to have kayaked alone across this portion of the Pacific. That was in 1987.

Derreumaux has a tracking website where people can see his progress.

